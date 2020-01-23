Violet Janice Smith Graham
September 4, 1937 - January 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Violet Janice Smith Graham passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Violet was born on September 4, 1937, in Crawford County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Artis L and Virginia J. Smith. She graduated from Byron High School in 1955 and worked at Robins Air Force Base and Byron Elementary School. Violet was an active member of Byron United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, the Mary Hammond Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and TOPS Chapter #0185. She was known for her beautiful alto voice and singing in her community since she was four years old.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Smith.
Violet is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joe W. Graham; daughters, Virginia Lee and Violet Layne Graham; inherited daughter, Sara Ethlyn Clark; granddaughter, Kelli Raviele (Nicholas); six great-grandchildren; and sister, Scarlet S. Bassett.
A memorial gathering will be held at Byron United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 25th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Byron United Methodist Church Building Fund, 103 W. Heritage St., Byron, GA 31008.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020