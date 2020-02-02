Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Montrose Jacobs. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Burial New Montefiore Cemetery Shiva 6:30 PM at Ellen's home Macon , GA View Map Shiva 6:30 PM at Ellen's home Macon , GA View Map Shiva 6:30 PM at Ellen's home Macon , GA View Map Shiva 6:30 PM at Ellen's home Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



July 6, 1920 - January 30, 2020

Macon, GA- Violet Montrose Jacobs, 99, passed away peacefully at her and her daughter's home in Macon, Georgia on January 30, 2020 surrounded by family. Violet was born in Patterson, New Jersey on July 6, 1920. Eventually, her family moved to the Bronx and then to Brooklyn, New York. After High School, Violet went to work for the OPA (Office of Price Administration) which was a government agency to control prices and rents after the outbreak of WWII to prevent inflation. She met Louis Montrose and they married on August 29, 1943. Louis and Violet had two children, Ellen Montrose Cohen and David Montrose and moved to Queens. Violet went to work in the secretariat office of the United Nations for a while, but then returned to be a stay at home mom until about 1953. At that time, they bought a surveying practice and she was the office staff. In 1971 they bought a condo in Palm Aire in Pompano Beach where they would spend time while not in New York. In 1979, Louis found he had pancreatic cancer. Vi worked until Lou couldn't work anymore. She took care of her husband at home until he died in her arms. They sold the surveying business to their son, when Lou got sick. After Lou's death Vi moved full-time to Florida. She became an avid bridge player and tennis player. She played tennis well into her 80's and walked 3 miles every day until she was 94. While living in Florida, Vi met George Jacobs and they married on September 12, 1982. George and Vi spent their summers in New York and the winters in Florida. When George died in 1998 Vi became a full-time Floridian again.

Violet was a strong, determined, independent, and loving daughter, spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Klein and Julius Klein, her brothers, Allen Klein and Stuart Klein, her son, David Montrose, her husbands, Louis Montrose and George Jacobs, and her son-in-law Norman Cohen. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Cohen; grandchildren, Frank Jeffrey Cohen, Margaret Beall Cohen, Debbie Cohen Mayville, and Dan Mayville; great grandchildren, Morgan Cohen, Nicholas Mayville, Thomas Cohen, and Lauren Abigail Mayville.

The service and burial will be held in New York at New Montefiore Cemetery on Sunday February 2, 2020. Shiva will be at Ellen's home in Macon starting Monday, February 3rd through Thursday and Sunday, at 6:30 p.m.

