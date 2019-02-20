Virda Vee Hatcher Mitchell
September 21, 1935 - February 15, 2019
Fort Valley, Georgia- Celebration of Life Services for Virda Vee Hatcher Mitchell are 1:00 P.M.,Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Saint Peter A.M.E. Church, Fort Valley, Georgia with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends, 6:00-7:00 P. M., Wednesday, February 20th at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
