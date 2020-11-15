1/1
Dr. Virgie Nobles Harris
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Virgie Nobles Harris
September 4, 1951 - November 11, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Virgie Nobles Harris on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memories a devoted husband, Leroy Harris, Sr.; three loving children, Kathryn, Leroy Jr., and Julian, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at at the Funeral Home, 4000 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, Ga. 31088. The family is requesting that everyone wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. The family will not be in attendance during the viewing to enable attendees to maintain social distancing practices. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements. A private graveside memorial service will be held for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sickle Cell Transplant Advocacy and Research Alliance at https://curesicklenow.org/index.php/donate/.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
Virgie was a longtime friend of the Bens Family. Never changed. Always a hug and a smile. May God continue to bless the Harris and Nobles Family.
Betty Bens Family
November 14, 2020
Dr. Harris I hope you knew what an impact you had on my life. Truly a campus mom.
Keithon Andrews
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved