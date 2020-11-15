Dr. Virgie Nobles Harris
September 4, 1951 - November 11, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Virgie Nobles Harris on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memories a devoted husband, Leroy Harris, Sr.; three loving children, Kathryn, Leroy Jr., and Julian, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at at the Funeral Home, 4000 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, Ga. 31088. The family is requesting that everyone wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. The family will not be in attendance during the viewing to enable attendees to maintain social distancing practices. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements. A private graveside memorial service will be held for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sickle Cell Transplant Advocacy and Research Alliance at https://curesicklenow.org/index.php/donate/
.