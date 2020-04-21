Virgie Raye Coleman
May 13, 1943 - April 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Virgie Raye Coleman, 76, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, April 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 or to the donor's favorite charity.
She was born on May 13, 1943 in Macon, Georgia. She was raised, along with her two sisters, Faye Coleman and Caryl Branan, by their mother, Ann Coleman and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. James in Macon, Georgia.
Raye attended the University of Alabama (1961-1963) and Weslyan College (1963-1966) where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree. During the summer of 1966, she attended a Teachers' Performance Institute of Oberlin Conservantory in North Carolina. Raye was the Director of the Bibb County Elementary String Orchestra where she taught strings system-wide for 35 years. She also taught privately from 1966 to 1980. She performed with the Macon Symphony, various churches, and many community organizations. She developed a Public School Suzuki Music Program for grades 1-2 in which parents were, also required to participate. Raye was String Consultant for Bibb County from 1996-1998 where she assisted and evaluated new string teachers.
Raye was a member of the Susuki Association, American String Teachers' Association, National School Orchestra, Music Educators' National Conference, and the Georgia Music Educator Association.
Raye was a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, and painting ceramic and wooden pieces. Raye was very active in sports throughout high school and college. She enjoyed all things Christmas and all things chocolate, collecting recipes and cookbooks. She loved her family, going on picnics, and playing violin.
Raye is survived by her twin sister, Faye Coleman; nieces, Tammy Branan; great niece, Mallory Greatbatch; brother-in-law, Jim Branan; and cousins, Parry James (Deborah), Tom James (Sue), Will James (Deanna), Tim James (Veronica), Paul James (Denise), Debbie Mejia (Reyes), and Wesley Welsh (Marie).
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Virgie Raye Coleman
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2020