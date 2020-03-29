Virgil Scott, Jr.
Locust Grove, GA- "Private Burial Services" for Virgil Scott, Jr. will be held 4 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Mr. Scott, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn Scott; five children, Stephanie (Ferrell) Harvey, Tanya (August) Smith, John (Juliet) Smith, Michael (Valeria) Felton, Israel (Odis) Brister; two sisters, Daisy Lawson, Maxine Pullen; a host of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 272 Gilliam Ct., Locust Grove, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020