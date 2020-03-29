Virgil Scott Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Sending condolences to the family."
    - Patricia Scott-Denmark
  • "To Carolyn,chilseen and all of my family members. My..."
    - Maxine Pullen
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virgil Scott, Jr.
Locust Grove, GA- "Private Burial Services" for Virgil Scott, Jr. will be held 4 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Mr. Scott, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn Scott; five children, Stephanie (Ferrell) Harvey, Tanya (August) Smith, John (Juliet) Smith, Michael (Valeria) Felton, Israel (Odis) Brister; two sisters, Daisy Lawson, Maxine Pullen; a host of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 272 Gilliam Ct., Locust Grove, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Virgil Scott, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.