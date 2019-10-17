Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Williams Jr.. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Graveside service 10:00 AM Pkwy. Mem. Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil Williams, Jr.

January 10, 1950 - October 15, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 69 year old Virgil Williams Jr. passed away peacefully at home. He was surrounded by his beloved wife and soulmate of so many years, Jeanette, and their loving family. Born in Jeffersonville, Georgia, Virgil was the son of the late Virgil Williams Sr. and Ettie Green Williams. A skilled and highly professional commercial and residential painter, he was the owner and operator of The Paint Doctor, a long-standing Warner Robins business. Virgil was an admitted and well-known workaholic, but when he wasn't working, and after retiring, all he needed to be happy was time spent with the family he loved and the many friends he cherished. He was a kind man with a wonderful personality who will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate to have known him.

His memory will forever be treasured by a loving wife who was his moon-and-stars, Jeanette Johnson; step-daughter, Telethia L. Johnson; children, Stephanie Coleman (Montrell), Virgil Vernard Williams, and Montrellus Lemar Taylor; sister, Mary Booze (Johnnie); brother, Griffin Williams (Gracie); mother-in-law, Robin Askew; grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Sierra McKnight, Izaiah Williams, and Jayden Williams; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Myrtice Ann Brown, David Brown, Shirlene Beasley, Lucious Askew, Sheena Askew, Amanda Askew, Sherman Askew; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friends, Eugene "Fireball" Davis, and Willie Marshall "Fatman" Brown.

A graveside service celebrating the life of Mr. Williams will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Finally, the family of Mr. Williams would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kindred Hospice, Karen's Caregivers, and Three Rivers Home Health, for the wonderful care that was provided to Mr. Williams and his family.

