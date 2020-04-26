Virgilio "Gil" Coronado Brosas
February 19, 1956 - April 22, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Virgilio "Gil" Coronado Brosas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Medical Center Navicient Health in Macon, GA. Due the current Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service celebrating his life will be announced in the near future with full military honors. Gil will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Monsignor Fred Nijem will officiate.
Gil was born on February 19, 1956 in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines to the late Loreta Brosas. Gil faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He also retired from AT&T as a communications specialist. Gil loved his family unconditionally, but he also loved all things soccer, specifically Liverpool FC & Atlanta United FC, the LA Lakers, and Lexus automobiles. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Annie (Angeles) Brosas of Warner Robins, GA; son: Earvin "E.J." Brosas (Lindsay Dent) of Sandy Springs, GA; daughter: Jilian Brosas Tobaben (Chad) of Alpharetta, GA; granddaughters: Noelle Brosas Tobaben and Adeleine Lily Brosas.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020