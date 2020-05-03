Virginia Ann Mabry McIntosh
1927 - 2020
Virginia Ann Mabry McIntosh
November 14, 1927 - April 30, 2020
Perry, Ga.-
Mrs. Virginia Ann Mabry McIntosh, 93, of Perry, Ga. passed away April 30, 2020 at the Montezuma Health Care Center in Montezuma, Ga. There is no service at this time.
Mrs. McIntosh was a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas and a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a retired bookkeeper for Blue Jay Meat Packing Company.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Suzanne McOuade (Tom) of South Ogden, Utah, Holly Lewis (Chuck) of Perry, Ga., Chrys Stafford of Juliette, Ga.; 7 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and multiple great-great grandchildren.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.
