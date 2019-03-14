Virginia B Mitchell
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia B. Mitchell.
March 24, 1932 - March 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home going service for Mrs. Virginia B Mitchell will be held at 11:00 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children Barbara B. Moore, Vivian Radford, Deborah Haslem, Ernestine Jordan, William(Marcia) and Lorenza(Ann). She also leaves memories with her Grandchildren, Great-grand children, Great-Great Grandchildren & a host of other relative and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Mortuary Chapel.
View the online memorial for Virginia B Mitchell
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019