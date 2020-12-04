Virginia "Ginger" Briley Clements
June 8, 1928 - December 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Virginia "Ginger" Briley Clements, 92, of Macon, died Monday, December 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Rd., Macon, GA 31210 or donor's favorite charity.
