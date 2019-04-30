Virginia Broadnax Meyers
November 24, 1956 - April 26, 2019
McIntyre, GA- Virginia Broadnax Meyers passed away Friday April 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with the service following at 2:00 p.m., at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street, Forsyth, GA 31029. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens, 720 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31093. Brother Dan Berry will officiate.
Virginia, the daughter of the late Jesse James Broadnax and Mary Frances Meeks Broadnax was born November 24, 1956, in Warner Robins, Georgia. She retired from the City of Macon as a fire administrator. Virginia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Georgia Fire Association.
Survivors include her children, John Meyers of Warner Robins, Andrew Meyers of McIntyre and Adam Meyers of Warner Robins; sisters, Linda Defore of Gray, Gloria Jones of Warner Robins, Brenda McDaniel (Billy) of Perry and Barbara Anderson (Larry) of Perry; brothers, James Broadnax (Mary) of Hawkinsville and Glen Broadnax of Warner Robins; and granddaughter, Layla Meyers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to their favorite charity.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2019