Virginia Faye WhidbyApril 3, 1941 - May 30, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Virginia Whidby, 79, gained her angel wings on Saturday, May 30, 2020.Virginia was born on April 3, 1941 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Grover and Pauline Jarrell. She worked many years as a supervisor for the Warner Robins Shirt Company and later worked as a bus driver for the Houston County Board of Education. Virginia loved her family and the time spent with her grandchildren, her bird, "Tweet-Tweet" and her precious dog, "Hachi." Virginia was the best MawMaw and mother in the world. She was one of the most genuine, stubborn, Christian women you could know but also the most loving, kind and generous. Second Baptist Church was her beloved church home.She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter; Janet Whidby and brother; Donald Jarrell.Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughter; Susan Werneth; grandson; Preston Werneth; granddaughters, Amanda Werneth and Jalyn Edrington; sisters, Brenda Deaton and Betty Giuntini and many other family members that she loved dearly.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Magnolia Park Cemetery where Mrs. Whidby will be laid to rest.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to a fund benefiting Virginia Whidby. These gifts can be made payable to McCullough Funeral Home with "Virginia Whidby Memorial Fund' written in the memo line.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.