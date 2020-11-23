1/1
Virginia G. Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia G. Bailey
November 21, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Virginia "Jenny" Gibbs Bailey, of Macon passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. A funeral service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverends John Kinser and Jim Shipley officiating. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090.
Jenny was born in Mount Willing, Alabama to James Roland Gibbs and Nellie Mathis Gibbs. Jenny was a true believer in Christ and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed handing out Gospel tracts in downtown Macon during the 1980's and was involved in Bible Study Fellowship and was also involved in many home Bible studies. Jenny enjoyed ministering to young women that came through Save-A-Life ministries. She was a member of the Gideons Ladies Auxiliary and served as a Torch Bearer for the Gideons. Jenny was a Prayer Warrior.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Bailey, Sr.; brothers, Edward Gibbs and Elwood Gibbs; sisters, Irene Lamis and Peggy Williamson.
Jenny is survived by her sons, Ronald F. Blalock (Kathy) and Joseph D. Bailey, Jr. (Pam), both of Macon; grandson, Brian Parker Blalock of Macon; and eleven nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved