Virginia G. Bailey
November 21, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Virginia "Jenny" Gibbs Bailey, of Macon passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. A funeral service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverends John Kinser and Jim Shipley officiating. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090.
Jenny was born in Mount Willing, Alabama to James Roland Gibbs and Nellie Mathis Gibbs. Jenny was a true believer in Christ and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed handing out Gospel tracts in downtown Macon during the 1980's and was involved in Bible Study Fellowship and was also involved in many home Bible studies. Jenny enjoyed ministering to young women that came through Save-A-Life ministries. She was a member of the Gideons Ladies Auxiliary and served as a Torch Bearer for the Gideons. Jenny was a Prayer Warrior.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Bailey, Sr.; brothers, Edward Gibbs and Elwood Gibbs; sisters, Irene Lamis and Peggy Williamson.
Jenny is survived by her sons, Ronald F. Blalock (Kathy) and Joseph D. Bailey, Jr. (Pam), both of Macon; grandson, Brian Parker Blalock of Macon; and eleven nieces and nephews.
