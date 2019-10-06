Virginia Hamilton Pair Witherington
June 4, 1913 - October 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Virginia Hamilton Pair Witherington, 106, of Macon, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mulberry United Methodist Church with the Reverends Tommy Martin, Creede Hinshaw and Jeff Cook officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Hart's on Cherry Street. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kitty City Cat Rescue, 4530 Knight Rd, Macon, GA 31220.
Mrs. Witherington was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church and former first lady of Al Sihah Shrine Temple. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Macon Water Authority. She and her husband, Joe, founded the local chapter of The Cabiri International Past Potentates Association. Mrs. Witherington is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Albert Witherington; baby sister, Eva Ruth Pair; sister, Annie Kate Pair Grunden; and brothers, Sam G. Pair and Henry Pair.
Mrs. Witherington is survived by many nieces and nephews and long-time caregiver and companion, Mary Ussery of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019