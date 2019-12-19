Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Holley Lloyd. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM the Chapel Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery Macon , GA View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM the Chapel Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Holley Lloyd

July 19, 1926 - December 16, 2019

Macon , GA- Virginia Holley Lloyd, age 93, died peacefully at her home on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in 1926 in Unadilla, Georgia to Joseph Franklin and Virginia (Wheeler) Holley. Virginia was one of six children. As a child, she faced the tragedy of her home burning and the family losing everything. A few years later her father died suddenly putting further hardship on the family. Always a hard worker, she began work in her early teens at Elrod's 5 &10-cent store. She also packed peaches. While still attending Fort Valley High School, she began taking business courses through the Business Training Institute in Macon (BTI). After graduation, she moved to Macon and attended BTI full time while also holding several part time accounting jobs. She went on to work as a bookkeeper at Butler Supply Company and later Macon Frozen Foods, and BF Goodrich. She retired after a distinguished career as a Budget Analyst at the Air Force Reserve Headquarters, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

In 1949, Virginia married her beloved husband, Ernest Franklin Lloyd in Perry, Georgia. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before Ernie passed away. The two of them traveled extensively all over the United States and overseas. Virginia loved to travel and spoke fondly of Hong Kong, China, Egypt, England, Spain, and Germany. Her last trip was a cruise to the Bahamas at the age of 90 with her dear friend, Cindy Rogers. Virginia and Ernie were long time members of First Baptist Church of Christ in Macon. She attended the Winsome Sunday School class and served as president for many years. She also served as Chairman of First Baptist Church budget officers. She was a member and treasurer of the Pilot Club of Macon and a member and president of the Civic Women's Club of Macon.

After Ernie died in 1991, Virginia adopted and was adopted by several young families at First Baptist Church. The group came to be called "the couples." The couples and their children all have fond memories of the Christmases spent with Miss Virginia. Virginia was a widow for 28 years. She befriended several older women who were also alone. She gladly served as a driver and event coordinator for the group. She fondly told the story of having a lovely Christmas dinner at Burger King with one of her friends. Virginia loved to attend concerts, plays, and movies. She could always be counted on to be dressed up, her hair and makeup perfect, with coordinating jewelry and, of course, a beautiful bow in her hair. She was known to celebrate her July birthday for an entire month having coffee, lunches, and dinners with friends. At age 80 she was surprised with cake and champagne. At 90, more than 50 friends and family members surprised her for lunch at Burger King.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers, Frank, Carl, Joseph (Snooks), and Thomas (Gene) Holley. She is survived by her sister Evelyn Holley (Bobby), several nieces and nephews, and many others who loved her.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 at the Chapel Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Richard Wilson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00. Special thanks go out to wonderful caregivers from Home Instead who lovingly looked after Virginia and to Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Canine Companions for Independence P.O. Box 446 Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446.

