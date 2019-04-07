Virginia Johnson Thomas
March 7, 1930 - April 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Virginia J. Thomas will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church with entombment at Macon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Survivors: husband, John E. Thomas, Jr.; daughters, Sandra (John) Haugabrook and Donna (Roger DeBona) Thomas; grandchildren, Yolande (Fabion) Vicks, Isaac (Tymika) Gibson, Daniel Gibson; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Dr. Betty J. Tolbert; several nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lettie Johnson and Mrs. Rebecca Gore; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Virginia Johnson Thomas
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019