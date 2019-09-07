Dr. Virginia Joy Wight
September 30, 1959 - September 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. Virginia Joy Wight, age 59, died on September 4, 2019.
Virginia is survived by one sister, Rev. Deborah Wight-Knight of Bonaire, and a brother, Rev. Billy Wight (Kim) of Palm Coast, FL. She also leaves behind five nieces and nephews: Will, Sam, and Rebecca Wight of Orlando; Dr. Stuart Knight (Brandy) of Atlanta; and Ellie Knight of Athens.
The family wishes to convey their sincerest gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses, other hospital staff, and private caregivers who tended to Virginia with deep compassion throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warner Robins First United Methodist Church Counseling Center, 205 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093, the Palm Coast Community Church, 1 Pine Lakes Pkwy., Palm Coast, FL 32137 or to a mental health organization of your choice. Burial will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. Virginia Joy Wight
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 7, 2019