Virginia L. LeVar
September 4, 1946 - June 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Virginia L. LeVar went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 73.
Virginia was born on September 4, 1946, in Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, to the late Henry O'Donald and Helen Redfield. Virginia loved spending time with her friends, especially when playing bingo, dancing, or playing card games. She was involved in her church, joyfully giving of her time helping with arts and crafts and setting up booths for their carnivals. Most of all, Virginia loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bobby" Long.
Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Venina LeVar of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Kristen Miller, Alysia Harrell, Jennifer Long, Brittany Henderson, Sommer Long, Christian Long, and Chelsea Conley; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry Walsh of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Joe Redfield (Lucy) of Florida, Henry O'Donald of Pennsylvania and Ralph O'Donald of Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Immediately following, a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
The family of Virginia L. LeVar would like to offer their most sincere appreciation to the staff at Encompass Hospice for their kindness and care.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Virginia L. LeVar to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
