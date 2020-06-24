Virginia Lively Etheredge
Septemeber 10, 1923 - June 22, 2020
Lizella, GA- Virginia Lively Etheredge, 96, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Mrs. Virginia was born in Waynesboro, Georgia to the late Mathew Warren and Beatrice Hill Lively. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Etheredge; daughter, Kathy Adams; son, Steve Etheredge; sisters, Ella Bargeron and Eleanor Molinaroli; and brother, Earl Lively. Mrs. Virginia was of the Baptist faith and was retired as an Executive Director with the YWCA of Macon. She worked with the Red Cross in Toyko, Japan during the Korean War and was the past President of the League of Women Voters.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne Etheredge of Ft. Valley, GA, Warren Etheredge of Lizella, GA, and John (Jamorn) Etheredge of Auburn, AL; daughter, Karen (Robert) Nunnally of Ellaville, GA; sisters, Betty King of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, Kathryn (Bob) Spears of Augusta, GA; brother, Ben (Betty) Lively of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Jim) Perdue, Colt Etheredge, Amber (Eric) Ayers, Michael (Megan) Glisson, Vicky Nunnally, and Somer Etheredge; 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and longtime caregiver, Sheila Pritchett.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.