September 10, 1923 - June 22, 2020
Lizella, GA- Virginia Lively Etheredge, 96, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Etheredges in the loss of your wonderful mother. The Drinnon family has many treasured memories from the years at the YWCA and Camp Joycliff. Mrs. Etheredge had a gift for working with young people and brought so much fun to the camp outs at Joycliff. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Lauren Leskosky
Friend
