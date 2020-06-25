Virginia Lively Etheredge
September 10, 1923 - June 22, 2020
Lizella, GA- Virginia Lively Etheredge, 96, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.