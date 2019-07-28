Virginia Mae Wilson
December 28, 1928 - July 21, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA. – Virginia Mae Wilson, 90, passed away on July 21, 2019. A visitation will be held at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM. A Sunrise Service will be held in Parkway Memorial Gardens at 7:00AM.
Virginia was born in Louise County, Virginia on December 28, 1928 to the late Charles Lee Brice and Molly Powell-Brice, who both died at the time of her birth.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life for 55 years, SSG. Jack V. Wilson, Sr. and two sons, David N. Wilson Sr. and PO3 USCG Kevin L. Wilson.
She was greatly loved by her surviving children, Darletle P. Wilson, Jack V. Wilson, Jr. and daughter-in-law Theresa Wilson, Rosalind V. Wilson, Carl L. Wilson, Andrea D. Wilson-Harvey and son-in-law, Aaron Harvey and son sent by God, Jeffrey Caseyn, with a host of grandkids, great grandkids and nephews and nieces.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Virginia Mae Wilson
Published in The Telegraph on July 28, 2019