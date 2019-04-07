Virginia Nell Gordon Tyner
11/11/1932 - 04/05/2019
Fort Valley, GA- On Friday, April 5, 2019, Nell Tyner peacefully went to be with our Lord surrounded by her loving family at Summerhill in Perry. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, 209 South Miller Street in Fort Valley, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00AM with services immediately following at 12noon. Pastor Ed McQueen will preside. Burial will be private.
Nell was born in Byron to the late Thomas O. Gordon and Annie Lois Newell. In addition to her parents, her six siblings have preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, Edrill Tyner, daughter, Sheryl McDonald, Colonel (USAF retired) Joe Tyner (Ruth) and Michael Tyner (Ellen). In addition, she provided a home and loving care to younger siblings, Linda and Sue, and nephew Charles Brown. Nell is survived by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Nell devoted her time and talents to her family, her church and to special needs children at the Kay Center. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made in her memory to the Kay Community Service Center, or First Baptist Church, or to the .
