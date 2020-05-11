Virginia Rainey Durham
January 28, 1942 - May 3, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Virginia Rainey Durham. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt Hope AME Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. She leaves to cherish her memories the Rainey and Irvin families as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Virginia Rainey Durham
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.