Virginia Rainey DurhamJanuary 28, 1942 - May 3, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Virginia Rainey Durham. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt Hope AME Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. She leaves to cherish her memories the Rainey and Irvin families as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.