Virginia Rainey Durham
1942 - 2020
January 28, 1942 - May 3, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Virginia Rainey Durham. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt Hope AME Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. She leaves to cherish her memories the Rainey and Irvin families as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt Hope AME Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
