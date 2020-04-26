Virginia Reed Slay
January 23, 1957 - April 24, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Virginia Reed Slay, 63, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Virginia was born in Douglas, Georgia, on January 23, 1957, to the late Thomas and Ollie Mae Reed. She retired from Robins Air Force Base after 27 years in Civil Service. Virginia loved her Lord and was a faithful and dedicated member of Harvest Church before she got sick. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wendell Reed.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Barry Slay; children, Jennifer Bridges (James), Bradley Stone, and Aryn Slay; grandchildren, Isabella Bridges, Kaylee Stone, Ashlyn Garnto, and Austin Garnto; and brother, James Reed.
Current Covid-19 restrictions in place are still affecting funeral customs and traditions. As a result, a private graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Pastor Jim Cowart and Pastor Jennifer Cowart officiating.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020