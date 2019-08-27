Virginia "Ginger" Roberts (1946 - 2019)
  "I am so sorry for your loss, Ginger was such a sweet lady..."
    - Heather Sanders
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
Burial
Following Services
Macon Memorial Park
Obituary
Virginia "Ginger" Roberts
August 12, 1946 - August 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Virginia "Ginger" Roberts, 73, of Macon, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's Chapel on Cherry Street with Father Winchell officiating. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Macon Memorial Park.
Ms. Roberts is preceded in death by her mother, Dainy George and son, Michael Sean Boyer. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Boyer (John) Winters and grandchildren, Ashlyn Grace Winters and Natalie Lauren Winters.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019
