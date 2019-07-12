Virginia "Jenny" Ruth Bass
November 18, 1929 - July 10, 2019
Macon , GA- Virginia "Jenny" Ruth Bass, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Dr., Macon, GA 31201.
Virginia was born in Macon, GA to the late Everett L. and Sallie Mae Beecher Harrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Howard Bass, Sr.; brother, Rex Harrell; sister, Sara Francis Harvey and daughter-in-law, Debbie Schmidt. Virginia was retired from First National Bank and Trust Company Bank. She was a member of the Methodist faith. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the care and love given over the past eight years to their mom, and also the Compassus Hospice staff and Dr. Douglas P. Farman.
She is survived by her two sons, Arthur "Bubber" Schmidt of Macon, Gene Howard (Kathy) Bass, Jr. of Macon; three grandchildren; Bella Bass, Jack Bass, and Will Bass.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019