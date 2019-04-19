Virginia Williams West
10/8/1945 - 4/16/2019
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral Services Will be held Monday, April 22 at 1:00 at Houston Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bonaire, GA. Viewing from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the church. Survivors include three children, Nathaniel West, Jr, Mary Colbert and Jacqueline West. Davis Funeral Home, Louisville, GA in charge of arrangements.
Davis Funeral Home (Louisville)
725 Beech St.
Louisville, GA 30434
478-625-7298
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019