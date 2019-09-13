Virginia (Wall) Wilson Allsep
January 23, 1937 - September 11, 2019
Byron, GA- Virginia (Wall) Wilson Allsep, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guest book, view the full obituary and to leave a memorial for the family.
View the online memorial for Virginia (Wall) Wilson Allsep
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019