Vivian Cannon Davis
1932 - 2020
November 19, 1932 - September 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Vivian Cannon Davis, of Macon, GA, passed away peacefully September 11, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service Sunday, September 13th at 2:00 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA, 31204. The family requests that any donation be made to Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, GA 30253. Live streaming of the service may be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/maconmemorialpark
She is preceded in death by her husband William P. Davis, parents, H.M. Cannon and Florida Mae Stone Cannon and her sister, Sue Spiess. Her surviving sisters are Edna Story, Maxine Cannon, Olya Fessard, Rosa Mullis and her brother, Joe Cannon.
She is survived by her son, Dale M. Davis and daughters, Joy Davis Melton and Donna Davis; her grandchildren, Jennifer Jordan (and Brandon), Bethany Grable (and John), Emily Bringuel (and Jonathan), and Aimee Melton, and also by her great-grandchildren, Della and Davis Jordan; and many loving extended family members.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Vivian was born in Adel, GA on November 19, 1932, to H.M. and Mae Cannon. Her first job out of high school was at a florist in Valdosta arranging flowers. Vivian moved to Macon in 1952 where she worked at Woolworths in downtown Macon and Warner Robins Air Force base. She later worked for the Bibb County Board of Education in the cafeteria at Southwest High School. Most of her life was spent as a stay at home mom.
On September 3, 1955 she married Bill Davis and together they raised a family and actively served in their community in Macon. Vivian was a former member of Mabel White Baptist Church and current member of Tatnall Square Baptist Church and the Macon Exchangettes.
Vivian was a beloved member of her family and community. Vivian was active in the churches she was a member of through the years teaching G.A.s, was a member of the WMU and the Exchangettes as mentioned earlier. Her passion was gardening, floral design and arranging flowers.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
