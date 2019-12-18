Vivian Day Malik Woodard
May 4, 1933 - December 16, 2019
Perry, GA- Vivian Woodard, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Born in Cook County, Georgia, Vivian was the eldest child of M.L. "Pat" Day and Kathryn Day Moxley. She resided in Warner Robins for over 50 years after living in several locations with her military husband. Vivian was educated in Cook County schools and was employed in retail sales for many years. She was of the Methodist faith and a former member of Centerville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Rachel Day and Dexter and Ella Arnold; and husbands, Frank Malik and David Woodard.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Doug Malik and grandchildren, Joey, Gavin, Carter, and Tamela, all of Warner Robins; siblings, Gerald Day (Linda) of Macon, Patricia Sanford and Patty Roberts (Jimmy), both of Tallahassee, Florida, and Kay Lord (Clifton) of Warner Robins; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins; and special friends, Ron Aarron and Carol Bryant.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Lauritsen officiating. After the service, Vivian will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family would like to express a sincere 'thank you' to all of the loving staff at Summerhill Senior Living Community and Kindred Hospice for the never ending care and support given to Vivian and her family.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Vivian Day Malik Woodard
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019