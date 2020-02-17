Vivian Elaine Rankin Wilkerson
January 21, 1932 - February 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Vivian Elaine Rankin Wilkerson, 88, died peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hart's at The Cupola, with the Reverend John Irwin officiating. The family will greet friends Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Hart's at The Cupola. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 651 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31201 or The Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Elaine was the daughter of the late Robert Lewis Rankin, Sr. and Vivian Edwards Rankin. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Burton Wilkerson, Sr.; two brothers, Robert Rankin, Jr. and Harry E. Rankin; and sister, Wynelle Beardslee.
Elaine is survived by her children, John Burton Wilkerson, Jr. (Nancy) of Macon, and Julie Lynn Wilkerson of Atlanta; her grandchildren, John Adams Wilkerson (Stephanie) of Macon, Bentley Rankin Wilkerson of Macon, and Virginia Burton Wilkerson of New York, New York; step-grandchildren, MacLaren Anne Durkee and Caroline Murphey Durkee; sister-in-law, Joyce Rankin of Macon; 8 nieces and nephews; her loyal lifelong friends, Isabel Davis and Cherrie Birdsong; her high school friends and bridge club friends; and her dear companions, Carrie Works, Erica Watford, and Ambrea Burke; and the staff at John Wesley.
Elaine graduated from Mercer University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and played basketball for the Mercer Bears. She was a member of several bridge clubs and the Macon Garden Club. Elaine was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and the Beaty-Gray Sunday School Class.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2020