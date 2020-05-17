Vivian Laverne Harvey
1962 - 2020
Macon, Ga- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Vivian Laverne Harvey will be held 2 PM Monday, May 18, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park. Ms. Harvey, 56, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020.
Survivors includes his three children, Shakanna Harvey, Keywon Harvey, Jaleesa Harvey; three sisters Patricia Harvey, Gwendolyn Harvey, Samantha Harvey; two brothers, Willie Harvey, II, Richard Harvey; one grandchild, Channing Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MAY
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Rest easy my friend. A link in our Davita Family chain has been broken. No pain and suffering no more 6 in the morning treatments. I will miss you. See you on the other shore.
Chiquita Hunter
Friend
May 16, 2020
Harvey Family, please accept my condolences on the loss of your mom, sister, aunt and cousin. Vivian will surely be missed. Praying for your family.
Cynthia Simmons
Friend
May 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family find comfort and peace in God's word.
