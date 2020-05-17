Vivian Laverne HarveyMacon, Ga- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Vivian Laverne Harvey will be held 2 PM Monday, May 18, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park. Ms. Harvey, 56, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020.Survivors includes his three children, Shakanna Harvey, Keywon Harvey, Jaleesa Harvey; three sisters Patricia Harvey, Gwendolyn Harvey, Samantha Harvey; two brothers, Willie Harvey, II, Richard Harvey; one grandchild, Channing Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends.Public visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.