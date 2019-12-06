Mother Vivian S. Dent
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Mother Vivian S. Dent will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Center Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Dexter Jordan will officiate. Rev. Peter Gibson will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Dent, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Survivors includes her six children, John (Sheila) Dent, III, Stephanie Dent, Harold Dent, Randy (Dorothy) Dent, Crystal (Lewis) Anderson and Trellis (Jesse) Hamilton; seven sisters; two brothers; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019