Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vondell Higgs Collins. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Service 2:00 PM Lizella Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Vondell Higgs Collins

November 27, 1927 - September 30, 2019

Lizella, GA- Vondell Higgs Collins, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lizella Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Minton officiating. Burial will follow in Open Bible Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery.

Vondell was born on November 27, 1927 in Toombs County, Georgia to the late Victor A. and Sophia S. Higgs. Vondell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Growing up on a farm in rural South Georgia during The Great Depression, Vondell was no stranger to hard work, whether it was picking cotton or tobacco. That strong work ethic followed her for the rest of her years. Whether it was working in her yard or cleaning her house, Vondell was rarely idle. In her youth, she was an avid basketball player, once leading the Collins High School girls' basketball team to the State Championship.

On January 22, 1946, Vondell married the love of her life, George W. Collins, resulting in a life-long marriage that produced two children, four grandsons and nine great grandchildren who affectionately called her MawMaw.

Vondell was extremely active in the church, especially Bethesda Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia, where she was a Charter Member for almost 50 years. Many cherished life-long friendships were made during those years attending Bethesda.

In 1982, Vondell began substituting at Agnes Barden Elementary School. She retired as a Paraprofessional after 17 years of service.

Vondell was also an exemplary cook, well known for her chocolate cakes and pies, and chicken and dumplings, just to name a few.

Vondell was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George W. Collins; her parents; her brothers, V.A. Higgs, Jr. and Hubert Higgs and her sisters, Pearl Hughes and Monteen Jarriel.

Vondell is survived by her son, Arlie Collins; daughter, Pat Johnson; four grandsons, Jeff Collins, Ryan Johnson, Andy (Lisa) Johnson and Stephen (Sarah) Johnson; nine great grandchildren, Garrett Collins, Maggie Collins, Sophia Johnson, Reagan Johnson, Alex Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Katie Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Lucas Johnson; sisters, Jedon Stephens and Rita Etheridge; brother, Milton Higgs; her "other" daughter, Kathy Whitehead and many nieces and nephews.

Visit

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Vondell Higgs Collins





Vondell Higgs CollinsNovember 27, 1927 - September 30, 2019Lizella, GA- Vondell Higgs Collins, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lizella Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Minton officiating. Burial will follow in Open Bible Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery.Vondell was born on November 27, 1927 in Toombs County, Georgia to the late Victor A. and Sophia S. Higgs. Vondell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.Growing up on a farm in rural South Georgia during The Great Depression, Vondell was no stranger to hard work, whether it was picking cotton or tobacco. That strong work ethic followed her for the rest of her years. Whether it was working in her yard or cleaning her house, Vondell was rarely idle. In her youth, she was an avid basketball player, once leading the Collins High School girls' basketball team to the State Championship.On January 22, 1946, Vondell married the love of her life, George W. Collins, resulting in a life-long marriage that produced two children, four grandsons and nine great grandchildren who affectionately called her MawMaw.Vondell was extremely active in the church, especially Bethesda Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia, where she was a Charter Member for almost 50 years. Many cherished life-long friendships were made during those years attending Bethesda.In 1982, Vondell began substituting at Agnes Barden Elementary School. She retired as a Paraprofessional after 17 years of service.Vondell was also an exemplary cook, well known for her chocolate cakes and pies, and chicken and dumplings, just to name a few.Vondell was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George W. Collins; her parents; her brothers, V.A. Higgs, Jr. and Hubert Higgs and her sisters, Pearl Hughes and Monteen Jarriel.Vondell is survived by her son, Arlie Collins; daughter, Pat Johnson; four grandsons, Jeff Collins, Ryan Johnson, Andy (Lisa) Johnson and Stephen (Sarah) Johnson; nine great grandchildren, Garrett Collins, Maggie Collins, Sophia Johnson, Reagan Johnson, Alex Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Katie Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Lucas Johnson; sisters, Jedon Stephens and Rita Etheridge; brother, Milton Higgs; her "other" daughter, Kathy Whitehead and many nieces and nephews.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close