W. H. Dudley Jr.August 27, 1936 - July 5, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Master Sergeant (MGST) W. H. Dudley Jr. departed this life on Sunday July 5, 2020.A viewing for Mr. Dudley will be held Sunday July 12, 2020 from the Nelsons Memorial Mortuary, Warner Robins GA.A graveside Service will be held at Dudley Memorial Cemetery . East Mary St., Dublin Ga.He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of 57 years, Elizabeth S. Dudley; daughter, Lisa R. Dudley; Son, Maurice A. (Drew) Dudley all of Warner Robins, GA; son, Daryl K. (Paula) Dudley of Missouri City, TX and son, Raymond A. Dudley of Chantilly, VA.Grandchildren: grandsons Maurice Dudley, II and Myles Dudley of Warner Robins, GA; Deric Dudley of Missouri City, TX; Alan Dudley of Chantilly, VA; granddaughters Breana and Sydney Dudley of Missouri City, TX and Jordan Dudley of Chantilly, VA.Siblings: Mary D. (Leroy) Spells of White Plains, NY; George C. Dudley of Lugoff, SC; M H (JoAnn) Dudley, Jr. of White Plains, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and loving friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of 605 Olympic Drive Athens Ga. is in charge of arrangements. (706)546-1125