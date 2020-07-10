W. H. Dudley Jr.
August 27, 1936 - July 5, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Master Sergeant (MGST) W. H. Dudley Jr. departed this life on Sunday July 5, 2020.
A viewing for Mr. Dudley will be held Sunday July 12, 2020 from the Nelsons Memorial Mortuary, Warner Robins GA.
A graveside Service will be held at Dudley Memorial Cemetery . East Mary St., Dublin Ga.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of 57 years, Elizabeth S. Dudley; daughter, Lisa R. Dudley; Son, Maurice A. (Drew) Dudley all of Warner Robins, GA; son, Daryl K. (Paula) Dudley of Missouri City, TX and son, Raymond A. Dudley of Chantilly, VA.
Grandchildren: grandsons Maurice Dudley, II and Myles Dudley of Warner Robins, GA; Deric Dudley of Missouri City, TX; Alan Dudley of Chantilly, VA; granddaughters Breana and Sydney Dudley of Missouri City, TX and Jordan Dudley of Chantilly, VA.
Siblings: Mary D. (Leroy) Spells of White Plains, NY; George C. Dudley of Lugoff, SC; M H (JoAnn) Dudley, Jr. of White Plains, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and loving friends.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of 605 Olympic Drive Athens Ga. is in charge of arrangements. (706)546-1125 View the online memorial for W. H. Dudley Jr.