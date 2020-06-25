Mr. W. T. Torrence, Sr., "Slim"
January 15, 1938 - June 25, 2020
Montrose, Georgia- Mr. W. T. Torrence, Sr., "Slim", of Montrose, Georgia, will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 AM at the graveside in the Greater Union Grove Church of God, 4780 US 80 Highway in Montrose. Reverend Herschel White will deliver the eulogy.
Mr. Torrence was born on January 15, 1938, to the parentage of the late Willie and Annie Mae Torrence. He attended school in Danville, Georgia. At an early age, he joined the Danville Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Slappy Jones. He attended Hogan Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Torrence was employed by the Ed Rozier Construction Company, Shelnutt Construction, Dublin Construction, and Reeves Construction where he retired after 30 years of service. Mr. Torrence was the owner of Torrence Construction, LLC, along with his son, W. T. Torrence, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his loving and faithful wife of 58 years, Mrs. Mollie Torrence, and by two brothers and four sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and dedicated children, Jeanette (Reverend Herschel) White of Dublin, W. T. (Cynthia) Torrence, Jr., of Dublin, Evelyn Torrence of Alpharetta, two grandchildren (that he raised), Shaundra (Stacy) Coombs of Dublin, and Christopher {Shodricka) Foreman of Dublin, Taylor Chatman of Dublin, Laprilla (Curtis) White of Dublin, Herschel (Patricia) White, Jr., Antwain (Shantrell) White, Sierra (Terrance) White, all of Eastman, two sisters, Annie (Bob) Jones of Mesa, Arizona, and Julia Torrence of Danville, 19 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, Green Lee Smith and Willie B. Stanley of Danville Rufus Cox of Chicago, Illinois, three sisters-in-law, Delois Ates of Macon, Evelyn Swayne of Miami, Florida, Leola Durden of Cleveland, Ohio, a special niece, Berniece Stanley, dedicated neighbors, Louise Mack, Silas Stephens, and Ana Darsena Taylor.
