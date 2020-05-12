Walker "Shai-Ski" Harris, Jr.Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Walker "Shai-Ski" Harris, Jr. will be held 2 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Springhill CME Church Cemetery, Gordon. Rev. Willie Finney, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Harris, 43, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.Survivors includes his wife, Marquesha Harris; mother, Cherry Harris; three children, Erica D. Harris, Elijah Harris and E'Merye Harris; sister, Charlesia M. Harris; two brothers, Roderick (Africa) Harris, Travis (Kimberly) Harris and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.