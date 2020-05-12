Walker "Shai-ski" Harris
Walker "Shai-Ski" Harris, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Walker "Shai-Ski" Harris, Jr. will be held 2 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Springhill CME Church Cemetery, Gordon. Rev. Willie Finney, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Harris, 43, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Marquesha Harris; mother, Cherry Harris; three children, Erica D. Harris, Elijah Harris and E'Merye Harris; sister, Charlesia M. Harris; two brothers, Roderick (Africa) Harris, Travis (Kimberly) Harris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Walker "Shai-Ski" Harris, Jr.


Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Springhill CME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
