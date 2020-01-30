Wallace Fern Oliver
November 7, 1929 - January 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Wallace Fern Oliver, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 28, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Ellis officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Born November 7, 1929 in Johnson County, Georgia, Wallace was the son of the late William Forrest Oliver and Gertrude Caneega Oliver. He lived most of his life in Macon where he was retired from Georgia Kraft. He was a member of Stone Edge Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Greta Oliver and Rudolph Oliver; and a sister Marjorie Outlaw.
Wallace is survived by his wife of 71 years, Thelma Morris Oliver; a daughter, Kathryn Ann Oliver; a son, Wallace Anthony Oliver; his granddaughter and her husband, Angelique and Maurice Jones of Hampton, Virginia; and his great grandchildren, Madeleine Church and Connor Jones of Hampton, Virginia. Survivors also include his brother and wife, Charlie and Francis Oliver of Wrightsville, Georgia and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Pruitt Health-Peake and Pruitt Health Hospice for their loving care.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020