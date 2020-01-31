Wallace Fern Oliver
November 7, 1929 - January 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Wallace Fern Oliver, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 28, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Ellis officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020