Wallace "Wally" Strader
May 12, 1929 - June 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Wallace "Wally" Lee Strader, age 90, passed away on June 15, 2019. Graveside Services for Mr. Strader will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, 2:30PM at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA, with the Reverend David Miller officiating.
Mr. Strader was born in Sedalia, Missouri on May 12, 1929, to the late Lee Fielding Strader and Eva Mae Paxton Strader. He is preceded in death by his wife Bernice Strader, sister Delores Foote, and sister Marilyn Youngblood. He is survived by his daughter, grandson, and great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. He served on a submarine in the U.S. Navy, and later retired from the USAF. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins.
Having faithfully served for 25 years in the military, Wally was extremely patriotic and supported the men and women of the armed forces any way he could. He was a generous man and loved supporting causes that were near and dear to his heart such as children's charities, his favorite being St. Jude's Children Hospital. Wally was curious by nature and enjoyed a lifelong love of reading and learning. We will miss Wally's dry sense of humor, his love of family, and his ardent dedication to his country.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; The Warner Robins First Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 300 Lois Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093; or their favorite charity.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Wallace "Wally" Strader
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019