Walter Andrew Smith
January 30, 1945 - February 27, 2019
MACON, GA- Services for Walter Andrew Smith, an Eastman, GA native, are 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Macon, GA. Interment will be held 1:00P.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Avenue, Macon, GA 31204. The funeral cortege will leave from Hicks & Sons Mortuary, 2233 Anthony Road. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements and services, Macon, GA.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019