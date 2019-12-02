MSgt. Walter Boswell McClure, USAF (Ret.)
April 30, 1930 - December 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Walter Boswell McClure, age 89, was called to the Lord on the morning of Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Walter was born in McKenzie, Alabama, on April 30, 1930, to the late Willie H. and Jewel Dean McClure. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Navy for four years and the Air Force for 20 years; he retired having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Walter was a faithful member of Mikado Baptist Church. He served on mission trips and enjoyed cooking for many organizations. He served with Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief and was a member of the Macon Optimist Club, as well. Hunting was another way he liked to pass the time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Wanda Faye McClure; grandson, William Michael Griggers; and siblings, James McClure and Ouida Lewandowski.
He is survived by his loving children, Sherree Quackenbush of Macon, Darryl W. McClure (Stacey) of Atlanta, and Deana M. Griggers (Billy) of Byron; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, George McClure and Morris McClure, both of Florida.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Chambless officiating. After the service, Walter will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Walter to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Walter Boswell McClure
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2019