Walter "Tommy" Bush Jr.
1943 - 2020
Walter "Tommy" Bush, Jr.
July 15, 1943 - August 1, 2020
Milledgeville, GA- Walter "Tommy" Bush, Jr., 77, of Milledgeville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. A visitation will be held at their residence Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Tommy by being kind to someone today.
The son of the late Walter Thomas Bush, Sr. and Gladys Johnson Bush, Tommy attended Lanier High School for Boys in Macon. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Tommy was the owner of Bush Refrigeration and partner of Anchor Marine. As long-standing member of the Macon Motor Boat Club, Tommy's passion was boating…especially, fast boating. He hosted a New Year's Day celebration on Lake Sinclair for over 20 years. He was a member of the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club at Cox Restaurant and a frequent chef at Jesse Miller's Wednesday night cookouts. He was a dedicated fan of the Atlanta Braves, UGA Football, and NASCAR (Ford). In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a sister.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Debbie Frazier Bush of Milledgeville; daughters, Dawn Tidwell and Shereè Boyce (James); 6 grandchildren; and a sister.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
residence
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Couldn"t ask for a better friend. Enjoyed the times we got to spend with you and Debbie. Gonna miss those daily phone calls. Debbie, if you need anything just call. You are in our prayers. We love you. Alford and Jennie
Jennie Bean
Friend
