Walter C. Watson, III
March 18, 1929 - June 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Walter C. Watson, III, 90, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Walter was a quiet man who took his life responsibilities very seriously. Of most importance to Walter was his family. He and Doe were happily married for 62 years. Walter and Doe reared two fine, loving, intelligent, and respectful daughters, Betty-Ware and Millie. Betty-Ware and Walter shared a special bond and closeness, and Betty-Ware preceded her father in death. We all rejoice that they have now been reunited.
Also a priority in Walter's life was his faith in Jesus Christ and his church. Walter was a life-long member of Bass United Methodist Church where he served as Steward for over 50 years.
Walter was very unselfish with his spare time. For many years, he was the videographer at the Tattnall Square Academy football games along with his close friend, Bob Terrell. During basketball season, Walter was the scorekeeper and announcer for the boys' and girls' varsity teams. Walter was once named volunteer of the year at Tattnall Square Academy and was inducted in the Tattnall Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Walter was born in Macon the son of the late Daisy Merritt Watson and Walter Colquitt Watson, Jr. He was a graduate of Lanier Senior High School and Mercer University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Walter is survived by his wife, Delores B. "Doe" Brown Watson; daughter, Millie Watson Jones; sons-in-law, Stephen Jones and Charles Wray; grandchildren, Walt Wray, Carter Wray, Merritt Jones, and Holland Jones; sister, Betty (Joe) Alexander; brother, Bob (Wally) Watson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 2:00. Burial will be private. The Rev. Dr. David Seyle and Revs. Fran and Mark Magoni will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon 31210 or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on June 10, 2019