Walter E. "Eddie" Smith, Jr.
08/27/1962 - 11/24/2019
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Walter Edward "Eddie" Smith, Jr., 57, of Cedar Lane, passed away Sunday at his residence.
Graveside services will be held Friday November 29, 2019 at 2;30 PM, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Elder Franklin Bryant and Rev. Sam Loyd will officiate.
Mr. Smith was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Walter Edward "Ed" Smith, Sr.. Eddie was a 1981 Graduate of Twiggs Academy and was a Carpenter. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Kyle Smith and Kasey (Dana) Smith. His Mother, Beulah S. Smith. Brother Ronald (Kim) Smith, and sister Patty Smith. One Grand Daughter.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Friday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Walter E. "Eddie" Smith, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019