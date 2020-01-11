Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Edward (Ed) Norwood. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Edward (Ed) Norwood

November 26, 1924 - January 9, 2020

Macon, GA- Walter Edward (Ed) Norwood, 95, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church with the Rev. Antonie Walker and Dr. John Irwin officiating. Burial will be private for the family. The family will greet friends following the service.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ossie Newberry Norwood, and his wife of 57 years, Aurelia Rodgers Norwood. He is also predeceased by his grandson, Taylor Edward Pyles.

Ed, a lifelong Macon resident, attended Lanier High School, North Georgia College, and Mercer University. He was in the petroleum business for 67 years. He held the position of president of both Rogers Oil Company and Osan Petroleum Company. He later served as a consultant with Walthall Oil Company until his retirement at age 90. While with Rogers Oil Company, Ed was the driving force in bringing self-service gas stations to the Middle Georgia area. He served as director of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and as president of the Georgia Independent Oilmen's Association. He was named Georgia Oilman of the year in 1976.

Ed served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He served for 28 years in the Air Force Reserves as a Master Navigator, retiring at the rank of Major. This time included service in the Vietnam War. He cherished his relationships with all of the men he served with and stayed in touch with them throughout his life.

Ed was a charter member of Riverside United Methodist Church, a former chairman of the Administrative Board, and a member of the Beaty-Gray Sunday School Class.

Ed continued wearing his wedding band after his wife died in 2005. When talking with his family about Aurelia during his last years, he said, "I'm forever married to her. She took care of me and she was my best friend as well as my sweetheart." He was once asked in an interview how to maintain a relationship for so many years, Ed simply replied, "by taking care of each other."

Ed made sure to pass down a sense of respect for the U.S. Armed Forces to his children's children. He had them read excerpts from World War II literature, often about the attack on Pearl Harbor or D-Day. Ed even flew his extended family to see the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Normandy Beach. Like many others in The Greatest Generation, his deep appreciation for those who fight for freedom caused him to stop and express gratitude when he came upon men and women in uniform. "Never was so much owed by so many to so few." ~Winston Churchill

Survivors include a son, Guerry (Nancy) Norwood of St. Simons Island, and a daughter, Nancy (Brent) Pyles of Macon. Five grandchildren, Guerry Norwood, Jr. of Atlanta, Brayton (AT) Norwood of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Kate Pyles (Carson) Royal of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jack (Sara) Pyles of Macon and Carson Pyles of Atlanta. Seven great grandsons: Jack Norwood, Charlie Norwood, Anderson Norwood, Hayes Norwood, Holden Royal, Tuck Royal, and Charlie Royal. Three great-granddaughters; Maggie Pyles, Katie Pyles and Amelia Royal.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers provided by Interim Healthcare. A very special appreciation is extended to Brittnae Howard and Pat DeShazier. We also want to thank Pine Pointe Hospice for their care.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon GA 31204 or the donor's favorite charity.

