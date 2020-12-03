1/1
1940 - 2020
October 18, 1940 - November 29, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Walter Edward Raleigh, 80, of Macon, GA passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Private Funeral Services will be officiated by Reverend Jimmy Corbitt. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID, there will be no visitation. A recording of the service may be found on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home-Macon late Friday afternoon.
Walter was born on October 18, 1940 in Macon, GA to the late Walter Harrison and Grace Hillard Raleigh. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1961. In May 1961, Walter married the love of his life Juanita Aultman and they had two children. After 24 years at Borden's Dairy, he began working as a Civil Service worker at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. He retired in December, 2003 after 18 years at RAFB.
He served the Lord faithfully at Pine Forest Baptist Church for almost 45 years as a Bus Captain, deacon (including Chairman of the deacons) and SS teacher.
Walter loved the Georgia Bulldogs, a good meal, his red pickup truck Ol' Red, Bluegrass and classic Country & Western music, his church, his Savior, Jesus Christ and his wife, Juanita.
Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Juanita Raleigh, Walter is survived by his children, Jacki (Mark) Gothard and Craig (Kathryn) Raleigh; four grandsons, Ryan, Jordan, Kelton, and Hudson Gothard; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kylie, Cayden, Emma and Baylor; sister, Earle (Bill) Flynn and brother, Doug (Connie) Raleigh as well as his adopted granddaughters, Brittany and Brianna Jones.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations In Memory of Walter E. Raleigh to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203 or online at www.alivehospice.org/donate.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.




Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020.
