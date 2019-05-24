Walter Harrell
November 22, 1936 - May 22, 2019
LaFayette, Georgia- Walter Lovett Harrell, 82 of LaFayette and formerly of Eastman, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He had lived in the North Georgia area for the last 37 years and was a member of Linwood Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran and retired from Kelly Cadillac, Saab, and Subaru as a mechanic in 1996. Walter enjoyed singing, playing pool, square dancing, and reading military history. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Carlyle and Jerry Lee Rogers Harrell; wife, Marlyn Ann Sprayberry Harrell; sister, Addie Lee Burnham; brothers, Billy Wayne Harrell and Jerry Dean Harrell.
Survivors include his children, Orena Lee (Jerry) Floyd, Deanna Jeannine (Jonathan) Campbell, George Walter Harrell, Jon Michael (Jennifer) Harrell; step-children, Melissa Stowe and Jeff Duncan; thirteen grandchildren as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the LaFayette Chapel with Pastor John Alverson officiating. Burial will follow in the LaFayette Memory Gardens. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – LaFayette, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019