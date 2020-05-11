Walter James
March 8, 1953 - May 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Walter James aka "Walt", 67, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Macon, GA on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon.
Walter is survived by his two children, Wendy and Andre Mitchell of Macon, GA. He will be greatly missed.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.