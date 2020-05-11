Walter James
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter James
March 8, 1953 - May 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Walter James aka "Walt", 67, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Macon, GA on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon.
Walter is survived by his two children, Wendy and Andre Mitchell of Macon, GA. He will be greatly missed.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.


View the online memorial for Walter James


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved